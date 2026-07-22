Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai Reboot: R. Madhavan carries forward late Farooq Shaikh’s legacy as host

Farooq Shaikh's Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai to make OTT comeback with R. Madhavan as host

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Madhavan and Farooq Abdullah

The iconic celebrity talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is making a comeback, this time on ZEE5. Actor R. Madhavan has been chosen as the new host, taking forward the legacy of the late Farooq Shaikh, who was widely loved for hosting the show in the early 2000s. Originally aired on Zee TV, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai gave viewers a chance to see the personal side of celebrities through emotional and honest conversations. The upcoming season aims to continue the same format while connecting with today’s audience.

Speaking about the show, Madhavan said that although social media gives fans a glimpse into the lives of celebrities, it rarely reveals who they truly are. “Today, we know what our favourite personalities do, where they go and what they share on social media, but we rarely get to know who they really are. That’s what makes Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai relevant even today,” he said.

Madhavan also praised Farooq Shaikh for creating a space where celebrities could open up about their lives beyond fame and success. He said taking over the show is both an honour and a responsibility.

He added that the new season will stay true to the spirit of the original while making it relatable for modern viewers.

The actor also hinted that the show will feature well-known personalities who have made India proud on the global stage. Through candid conversations, the audience will get to hear about their struggles, relationships, defining moments and untold stories that shaped their lives.

The makers have not yet announced the premiere date of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.