Indian television saw many chats shows which remain close to our hearts, be it Rendezvous with Simi Garewal or Koffee with Karan. But there was another celebrity chat show, that remains embedded in our childhood memories. Zee TV's Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai (JIKNH) was one of the most beautiful and nostalgic celebrity-talk shows. The show was hosted by late actor Farooq Shaikh and then later by Suresh Oberoi, the talk show saw celebrities from different walks of life including Bollywood, cricket, politics, and the music industry.

To date, the celebrity talk show is considered one of the classiest, well-researched and iconic shows. The show aired between 2002-2008. From Sushmita Sen revealing that her Miss India's gown was purchased from Sarojini Nagar market and stitched by her tailor who used to live in her building, to watching Akshay Kumar's first screen test, the show witnessed these and many more celebrity stories.

Here are some of the most memorable episodes from Zee TV's Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai:

Shahrukh Khan: The heartwarming episode saw SRK’s childhood friends, his first directors, acting coaches, teachers and family. The show was full of pleasant surprises for the king of romance.

Watch the episode here:

Aishwarya Rai: Directors Subhash Ghai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and other filmmakers said kind words about the actor.

Watch the episode here:

Sunil Dutt: This episode featured Sunil Dutt, Dilip Kumar and Sanjay in one frame. It was such a delight to watch.

Watch the episode here:

Sushmita Sen: From opening about her Miss India gown to talking about how she met her daughter Renee. And the kind of difficulties she faced while adopting her first child.

Watch the episode here:

Akshay Kumar: Akshay was embarrassed about his first screen test, this episode also gave a sneak peek into his childhood days.

Watch the episode here:

Which episode is your most favourite, tell us in the comments below?