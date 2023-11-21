Home

Jeet 2 in Making? Sunny Deol Drops a Cute Photo With Salman Khan With Intriguing Caption

Sunny Deol and Sunny Deol's recent photo hints at the making of Jeet 2? Check the full story here.

Sunny Deol and Salman Khan who have worked together in 1996’s Jeet movie, share a strong bond. Sunny had shared in the Koffee With Karan episode that Salman adores veteran actor Dharmendra and visits them often. On Tuesday, Sunny Deol shared a photo of him with Salman Khan giving each other a side hug. Taking to Instagram, Sunny captioned, “Jeet Gaye.” Several fans speculated if it’s a message for Tiger 3’s success or a hint at Jeet 2?

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section. Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “Who agrees for Jeet 2 ?” The duo has worked in a 1996 romantic-action film titled ‘Jeet’ also starring Karisma Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Tabu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)



Talking about Tiger 3, Salman Khan has entered its second week at the Box Office and witnessed a massive drop every day. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer recorded its lowest single-day earnings on the second Monday and collected in the range of Rs 6-7 crore nett. After its nine-day run at the ticket window, the Maneesh Sharma directorial stands at Rs 236.43 crore while the collection should have been nearing Rs 300 crore or surpassing the benchmark already. Tiger 3 inces towards the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai – the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The first part Ek Tha Tiger, which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is basking in the success of Gadar 2. Sunny’s Gadar 2 took the box office by storm, collecting a whopping Rs 515.03 crore in about a month. The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

