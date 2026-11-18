‘Jeeti baazi haar gaya main’: India’s Got Latent winner Subhash Ahirwar calls out Samay Raina over unreleased episode- Watch

The contestant has opened up about a missed opportunity and shared why the unaired episode of Samay Raina's show continues to matter to him.

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India's Got Latent winner urges Samay Raina to release his winning episode (PC: Twitter)

An opportunity to appear on a popular show can mean a lot to someone who has spent years trying to make a name for themselves. For Subhash Ahirwar, his experience on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent was expected to be a turning point. However, he has now shared an emotional video claiming that his winning episode never reached the audience. In the video, Subhash spoke about his difficult childhood, years of struggle and disappointment over missing out on the recognition he had hoped to receive. He also made a personal request to Samay.

Subhash Ahirwar claims he won an episode of India’s Got Latent

In the video shared on social media, Subhash claimed that he had participated in the second season of India’s Got Latent and was declared the winner of his episode. He said that he received a perfect score of 10/10 from the judges and also showed a score sheet to support his claim.

“Doston main Latent mein gaya tha aur wahan ka winner hoon,” he said, adding that his episode had not been released. Subhash further claimed that he received the rewards associated with winning, including Rs 1 lakh, a phone and food coupons. However, he explained that these gifts were not what mattered most to him.

“Inka koi matlab nahi hai. Jo matlab ki cheez thi woh release nahi hui,” he said, expressing disappointment over not getting the recognition he expected.

Subhash Ahirwar recalls his difficult childhood and struggles

Subhash also spoke about the hardships he had faced while growing up. Recalling his early years, he said he started begging when he was around six or seven years old. He claimed that he worked at a dhaba at the age of nine, sold vegetables when he was 12 and took up labour work at 15.

He further revealed that he worked as a security guard for five years before returning to a dhaba job. His journey towards pursuing his passion was equally challenging. Subhash said he spent seven years doing theatre and even worked as a washroom cleaner after graduating to support himself. He also claimed that he played music, begged for money and sold his blood while trying to keep his dreams alive.

See viral video of Subhash Ahirwar here

Samay Raina Should To Watch This Video Theatre and screen actor Subhash Ahirwar from Madhya Pradesh has appealed to Samay Raina to release his winning episode of India’s Got Latent season 2 show https://t.co/McjougVvc8 — Filmy_Duniya (@ayaanpanda1) November 18, 2026

Subhash makes emotional appeal to Samay Raina

Speaking about the opportunity he believed could change his life, Subhash broke down and directly addressed Samay. Recalling how he had won the episode but still did not receive the recognition he wanted, he said, “Samay bhai main haar gaya hoon yaar.”

He described his situation with the words, “Jeeti baazi haar gaya main.” Subhash then urged the comedian not to play with people’s dreams and requested him to release the unaired episode. “Samay bhai kisi ke sapno ke saath nahi khelna chahiye. Please release my episode,” he said.

About India’s Got Latent 2

India’s Got Latent Season 2 premiered on June 20, 2026, and concluded with a grand finale on November 15. Hosted by Samay Raina, the season featured a nine-episode run, with the finale bringing back familiar faces from the first season, including Raftaar, Balraj Ghai and Sahil Kale, who joined Samay on the panel.