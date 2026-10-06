British author and former politician Jeffrey Archer dies at 86, ahead of final book release

British author Jeffrey Archer has died aged 86. The bestselling novelist passed away suddenly and peacefully at home, his publisher HarperCollins confirmed.

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Jeffrey Archer (PC: AFP)

The literary world has lost one of Britain’s most distinguished storytellers. Jeffrey Archer, whose novels became international bestsellers and earned him readers across generations, has died aged 86. News of his death comes just as the veteran author was preparing to introduce readers to what was expected to be his final novel. Jeffrey Archer remained closely connected with his writing until the end of his life. His death was announced by his publisher HarperCollins, which said the author died suddenly and peacefully at his home on Monday, October 5, between writing sessions. The news has prompted tributes from the literary and political worlds, with many remembering Archer for his remarkable storytelling career.

Jeffrey Archer dies at 86

Jeffrey Archer died peacefully at his home at the age of 86, HarperCollins confirmed. The publisher said he passed away “between writing sessions”, highlighting how closely writing remained connected to his life until his final days.

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The timing of the news is particularly emotional as Jeffrey Archer’s final novel, Adam and Eve, is scheduled to be published on October 6, 2026, just a day after his death. He had also continued meeting readers and promoting the book shortly before his passing.

A few days back, Jeffrey Archer shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “On Saturday 10th October at 7pm I will be discussing my final novel Adam & Eve at the Cheltenham Festival. I look forward to seeing many of you there.” He was also expected to appear at the Cheltenham Literature Festival to discuss the novel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffrey Archer (@jeffrey_archer_author)

This is a developing story.