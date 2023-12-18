Home

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Organises A Memorial Gathering For Matthew Perry Alongside FRIENDS Cast Says, ‘An Intimate Reunion’

Jennifer Aniston Organises A Memorial Gathering For Matthew Perry Alongside FRIENDS Cast Says, ‘An Intimate Reunion’

Jennifer Aniston plans a private reunion at Bel-Air home during the holiday season. Take a look at what Jennifer intends to plan for the day.

Jennifer Aniston Organises A Memorial Gathering For Matthew Perry Alongside FRIENDS Cast Says, 'An Intimate Reunion'

Los Angeles: Actor Jennifer Aniston is said to be organising a private event at her Bel-Air residence during the holiday season to honour the memory of her FRIENDS co-star, Matthew Perry. The latter tragically passed away on October 28 this year. The gathering is intended to bring together the cast members of the popular sitcom, including Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow. This comes after the memorial service attended by the cast members last month, following Perry’s untimely death.

Trending Now

According to OK Magazine, Jennifer wanted to organise a special event for the FRIENDS cast during the holiday season. It read, “The plan was always for just the five of them to come together so they could freely express their thoughts and feelings.” This private gathering kept under wraps is a tribute to their beloved co-star, Matthew Perry. Although his absence is felt, it will bring back shared memories and genuine laughter.

You may like to read

The report also mentioned a source as saying, “They will recollect some of their favourite moments with Matt, and share anecdotes that will make them both laugh and cry.” Further explaining the significance of the gathering, they noted that during the funeral, they held back their grief out of consideration for Matt’s family. “The funeral was a very sombre occasion, but it was primarily for Matt’s family, and they restrained their emotions out of respect for them,” the report stated.

What is Ketamine, The Drug That Reportedly Took Matthew Perry’s Life?

Ketamine is recognized for its anesthetic and psychedelic impacts and is frequently used as a recreational drug. The findings also indicated that small quantities of ketamine were discovered in Perry’s stomach, even though his most recent treatment was 1.5 weeks before his passing.

The autopsy findings revealed that Matthew Perry passed away due to a fatal combination of ketamine and other drugs. It is widely known that the late actor struggled with substance abuse for a long time, even when he was filming FRIENDS. The cast of the show was aware of his challenges and had expressed concerns about how they could have helped him more.

Matthew Perry had revealed while undergoing Ketamine infusion therapy in Switzerland. He felt the after-effects of the therapy were rough. Perry also mentioned that in the 1980s the Ketamine drug was easily available on the streets. The actor stated, that taking the ‘K drug’ felt like being hit on the head with a big shovel, the actor further added, that the therapy infusion made him feel like he was dying.

After continuously taking the therapy sessions he felt, ‘This is what happens when you die.’ However, he would continue to sign up for another appointment. He concluded his statement by stating that Ketamine was not meant for me.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.