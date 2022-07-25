Jennifer Lopez nude photoshoot: Jennifer Lopez posed nude in her latest photoshoot. The actress dropped a few new photos on the internet on the eve of her birthday and stunned the internet with her flawless beauty. The international singer looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the pictures that she shot for her new beauty line – JLo Beauty.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Reacts to Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: 'Full Credit to The Boy...'

In a video that she shared on Instagram, JLo could be seen rocking a black monokini with straight hair. She applies lotion to her body in a sensuous fashion as she poses for her beauty line in the ad. On the occasion of her birthday, Lopez introduces a ‘booty balm’. A part of the caption on her post reads, “Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science! #JLoBeauty (sic).” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Defends Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: 'Itni Garmi Ho Rahi Hai London me...'

Check Jennifer Lopez’s nude photoshoot here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Diana✨ (@jlosgolden)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Jennifer is known for her fabulous figure at 53. The actress recently got married to her ex Ben Affleck at an LA wedding. The pop singing sensation also shared a couple of pictures online from her fun wedding that took place at the Pretty White Chapel in Nevada, Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s brand JLo Beauty also shared a few nude photos of the singer on their Instagram stories, leaving the fans gasping for breath. Guess going big and bold is the best way to be on your birthday!