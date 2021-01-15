TV actor Jennifer Winget who got an appreciation for her web-series CODE M, shared good news with fans by announcing the second season on Army Day. She had made a return to the Balaji camp with Code M season 2. She said, “I have worked with Balaji before, and they know how I am, and vice versa. I knew they would offer me a project, knowing exactly what I like. And I am grateful that I got this show as my web debut.” Winger has posted a video informing fans that the filming of season two of Code M will start soon. The caption read, “Code M season 2 Major Monica Mehra is back and her priorities haven’t changed!! It’s always going to be “country above family” for her, kyunki ek soldier ke liye desh hi sab kuch hota hai aur woh kisike liye nahi jhukta hai. Get ready to meet Major Monica Mehra in #CodeM Season 2 on @altbalaji and @zee5premium This #ArmyDay, we salute the brave souls who fought for our country. #CodeM Season 2 filming begins soon”. Also Read - Go Chic With Polka Dots: Take Inspiration From These Bollywood Divas For Your Next Outing

In the first season of CODE M, Jennifer played the role of an Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, who got roped in to solve, what seemed like an open and shut case, of the death of an army officer and two militant suspects, killed in an encounter. However, as the facts turned, she realised that the case is way more complex than what it appears to be. The first season featured Rajat Kapoor, Seema Biswas and Tanuj Virwani. Code M was directed by Akshay Choubey.



Army Day is celebrated on 15 January every year in India, in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa’s taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Fransis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on 15 January 1949