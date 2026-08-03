Jennifer Winget drops unseen haldi ceremony photos with William Ishmael: ‘My haldi wasn’t just a celebration…’

Jennifer Winget has delighted fans with unseen photos from her intimate haldi ceremony with husband William Ishmael. Alongside the cheerful pictures, the actress penned an emotional note thanking her closest friends.

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Jennifer Winget shares unseen haldi ceremony photos (PC: Instagram)

Jennifer Winget has given fans another beautiful glimpse into one of the happiest chapters of her life. Weeks after surprising everyone with news of her intimate wedding to businessman William Ishmael, the actress returned to Instagram with a series of unseen moments from her haldi ceremony. The vibrant photographs, filled with laughter, colour and candid emotions, quickly caught the attention of fans. But it wasn’t just the dreamy pictures that stood out. Jennifer also shared a heartfelt message for the friends who made the celebration so memorable, turning the post into a touching tribute to friendship as well as love. Within hours, the post went viral, with fans showering the newlyweds with congratulatory messages and admiration.

Jennifer Winget shares unseen haldi ceremony photos

Jennifer Winget shared a carousel of unseen photographs and videos from her haldi ceremony with William Ishmael. The celebration was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family, with the actress looking radiant in a floral green lehenga while William complemented her in a classic white sherwani.

The pictures captured candid moments of the couple smiling, dancing and celebrating together before their wedding. Floral decor, traditional rituals, and fun with loved ones made the ceremony feel warm and personal, offering fans a closer look at the couple’s pre-wedding festivities.

Jennifer Winget pens emotional note for her close friends

While the photographs won hearts, it was Jennifer Winget’s caption that resonated with many. Thanking her close-knit circle of friends, the actress described them as one of the greatest blessings in her life and expressed gratitude for planning such a memorable day. While sharing the post, she wrote on Instagram, “My haldi wasn’t just a celebration… it was a room full of love. Every time I look at these pictures,I notice something new…a smile, a hug, someone cheering us on, someone making sure everything was perfect. I know people often say they’re lucky to have great friends, but I am the luckiest ever!!!! I must’ve done something really right in life to have earned each one of you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Thank you for planning this day, for loving me so fiercely, for making me laugh until my cheeks hurt, and for reminding me that life’s greatest gifts are the people who stand beside you through it all.”

She shared that the celebration became even more special because of the love, laughter and support she received from those closest to her. Her emotional words struck a chord with fans, many of whom praised the genuine bond she shares with her friends. In the pictures we can also see TV actors Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi and Sehban Azim. Harleen Sethi too shared pictures from Jennifer Winget’s haldi ceremony with caption, “Yaari Dosti Haldi ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi)

Jennifer Winget-William Ishmael relationship timeline

Jennifer Winget married Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael on July 16, 2026, in an intimate Christian white wedding in the United Kingdom. The couple kept their romance completely hidden from the public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday trip, and she accepted. Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover from 2012 to their divorce in 2014, after which she spent over a decade focusing on her career and personal healing.