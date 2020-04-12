Beyhadh actor and television star Jennifer Winget is missing her ‘constants’ family and friends today on Easter amid coronavirus lockdown. Taking to Instagram, she shared slew of throwback pictures from her previous Easter celebrations as she partied hard with her friends and family. With the COVID-19 situation that has gripped the world, she misses her old good days. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Cuteness Overloaded Picture of Her 'Easter Bunnies' Taimur Ali Khan And Saif Ali Khan, Photo Will Steal Your Heart Away

Sharing a long post, she wrote, “Its an Easter-ish Easter, indeed! And I am really missing my traditional Easter gathering of friends and family… and of course, the food! That scrumptious, table spread of good food! Taking a trip down memory lane of Easter over the years with my constants! But I am still determined – so let’s make this one, the one we’ll always remember. Will be celebrating indoors, Loving the one I have and appreciating the ones I cannot be with, even more. Making do with the things I have to build in whatever festivities I can. Like this painting here for example. It’s the best I could do.” Also Read - Easter 2020: Netizens Pour Wishes to Celebrate Resurrection of Jesus Christ, Ask Others to Stay Home And Avoid Celebrations

“What started out with looking to paint real eggs, changed when I realised I am out of ‘em too! So drew up this piece of work instead. Lunch for two is now in the making…and I bet that will be a piece of art too! But in these unusual times, especially, let’s not forget that Easter is all about hope. We maybe alone in this, but are still in it together. Let’s hope and pray we all get through this stronger, wiser and a tad more kinder. Consider this our Good Friday, and after every Good Friday, there always comes an Easter Sunday…and it is only round the corner. Till then, continue to stay in and stay safe”, she added. Also Read - Easter 2020: Know The Significance, Importance, Story of Jesus Christ Resurrection And All About Easter Eggs

Take a look at the pictures here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is being featured in the iconic role of Maya on the show Beyhadh 2. Speaking about her character, Jennifer revealed during the live streaming that Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. She said, “In Beyhadh, Maya was looking for love and she was hungry for attention. But in Beyhadh 2, Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. Everyone wanted to know, who Maya is in the first season but now everyone is aware of the lengths Maya can go to get her things done.”