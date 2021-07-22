Mumbai: Actor Jennifer Winget has contracted the novel coronavirus. On Thursday, Jennifer took to Instagram to reveal that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, she is asymptomatic and feeling fine. She got to know about the infection when the team of Alt Balaji’s Code M season 2, had to undergo RTPCT tests.Also Read - Tips to Maintain Sexual Wellness And Hygiene Amidst The Pandemic

Jennifer Winget’s Instagram Post

The actor posted a picture of her and captioned it as: “Down but not out… YES, It’s TRUE! Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard .. 🙄 . But know that, I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So to everyone worried and concerned, don’t be!”. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Fully Vaccinated People Should Now be Allowed to go Out, Suggests Ajit Pawar

Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. A bummer, this, but promise it’s only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go. Thank you for all your wishes. But Covid aint got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know. Signing off with hugs and kisses… Or I best, better not!”. Also Read - Mumbai Covid-19 vaccination Update: Vaccination to Resume From This Date After Stocks Arrive

Jenifer’s friends from the industry wished her for speedy recovery. Mouni Roy wrote: “ hoping praying you bounce back stronger soonest. Sending you lots of love Jen ❤, with a sad face emoji”. Sumona Chakravarti wrote: “You’ll be kicking ass sooner than u know…. Speedy recovery”.

Jennifer was all set to shoot for the second season of her web series CODE M from July 20. However, the shooting had to stop as she got tested positive. Jennifer found out she had been infected before the shoot.

We wish for Jennifer Winget’s speedy recovery.