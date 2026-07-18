Jennifer Winget’s bridal gown fitting video sparks buzz amid secret wedding reports -Watch

Viral video: Jennifer Winget is seen wearing a white strapless bridal gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, intricate thread embroidery and hand-sewn beadwork.

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Jennifer Winget bridal look

Jennifer Winget has once again become the talk of the internet after reports claimed that she secretly married Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in the UK on July 16. While the actor has neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, a behind-the-scenes video of her trying on a bridal gown has now gone viral on social media.

Jennifer Winget’s bridal gown fitting video goes viral

The video, which fashion label Karloe Fashion originally shared before it was reportedly removed, shows Jennifer during several bridal gown fitting sessions. In the clips, the actor is seen trying different versions of her custom-made wedding dress while making final changes to its design, fabric and overall look. One of the videos also shows her adjusting her veil during a fitting.

Jennifer is seen wearing a white strapless bridal gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, intricate thread embroidery and hand-sewn beadwork. Soon after, fan pages compiled the footage along with photos documenting her bridal journey—from the initial sketches of the gown to the final fitting—further fuelling the wedding rumours.

Reports claim Jennifer married William Ishmael

According to recent reports, Jennifer and Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael tied the knot in a private ceremony in the UK on July 16. However, neither Jennifer nor William has officially confirmed the reports.

Earlier, in June 2026, a source had told Hindustan Times that the couple was planning their wedding after William proposed during a holiday. The source had claimed, “Jennifer and William are very happy together. William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, and she said yes. Jennifer has been finalising vendors and wedding services and has even prepared a detailed mood board.”

Who is William Ishmael?

William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman who works as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. He studied Economics and Finance at the University of York and has previously worked with UBS Investment Bank, building his career in trading, foreign exchange and business development.

Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two fell in love while working together on Dill Mill Gayye and got married in April 2012. However, they separated in 2014. Karan later married actor Bipasha Basu in 2016.

As of now, Jennifer Winget has not reacted to either the wedding reports or the viral bridal gown video.