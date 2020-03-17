Brushing aside Tuesday blues, television actor Jennifer Winget shared her latest bridal look and looks stunning in the pictures. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her photos dressed up as a Christian bride and fans can’t keep calm. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a white off-shoulder backless gown. The flurry gown has intricate embroidery and she looks hot, as ever. Also Read - Jennifer Winget Shares Glimpse of Maya's Younger Look From Beyhadh 2, Looks Stunning

For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, kohled-up eyes and a dash of lipstick. Her hair is styled in soft curls with flowers nicely placed on the sides. Her sultry bridal photoshoot is taking the internet by storm and pictures are going viral.

While sharing the photos, she even schooled netizens over the precautionary measures that they should be taking during the rapidly spreading coronavirus. In the first picture, she wrote, "Corona 101: Remember to cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Use a tissue or your sleeve — not your hands — and always throw away the tissue and disinfect your laundry to rid it of any viral infection." (sic)

The followed up picture was captioned, “Corona 101: Stay indoors! For what it’s worth, you deserve this break. It’s just a matter of a week (well, only if we adhere) The government can’t do everything, if you fail to co-operate. Social distancing can’t kill, the virus can. Don’t panic, adopt a dog, play with your dog all day. It helps. And as we heal, take of the earth healing too note.” (sic)

In the last picture, she concluded by saying, “Corona 101: And Do not… I repeat, Do not touch your face, like I am here #issuedinpublicinterest #coronago #lifeinthetimeofcorona.”

Take a look at pictures here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is being featured in the iconic role of Maya on the show Beyhadh 2. Speaking about her character, Jennifer revealed during the live streaming that Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. She said, “In Beyhadh, Maya was looking for love and she was hungry for attention. But in Beyhadh 2, Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. Everyone wanted to know, who Maya is in the first season but now everyone is aware of the lengths Maya can go to get her things done.”