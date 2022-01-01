Mumbai: Actor Mrunal Thakur started her new year on a low note. She tested positive for Covid and shared that she has mild symptoms. She shared the news on her Instagram story on Saturday. She wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid-19.” She further adds, “As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone (sic).”Also Read - Shahid Kapoor And Mrunal Thakur's Film 'Jersey' Theatrical Release Gets Postponed Due To Covid-19 Restrictions | Watch Video

Take a look:

Mrunal is currently awaiting the release of her next film, a sports drama starring Shahid Kapoor titled 'Jersey.' The film, which was due to be released on December 31, is about a middle-aged cricketer who returns to the game for his son's sake. Civil limitations were reimposed because of concerns about the Omicron variant, therefore it was postponed. The film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film with the same name.

Mrunal Thakur will play the leading female lead in the official Hindi version of ‘Thadam‘, in addition to ‘Jersey.’ In this entertainer, she will share screen time alongside actor Aditya Roy Kapur.