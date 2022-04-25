Jersey Box Office Collection Day 3: Actor Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey finally hit the theatres on April 22 after too many delays. Despite receiving excellent reviews on its first day of release has failed to make a significant mark at the box office. The film’s opening weekend total stands at Rs 14.5 crore. Even though KGF 2 remains the first choice of moviegoers, emotional drama Jersey felt a massive jump at the box office. Box office, India reports that these kinds of films had a good chance before the pandemic because they were able to score well over the weekend and after. However, after the pandemic, initials have dropped.Also Read - KGF 2 Crosses Humongous Rs 700 Crore at Box Office Worldwide - Yash Sets Big Record For Sandalwood | Check Detailed Collection Report

Jersey v/s KGF 2 box office collection:

Jersey got affected by KGF: Chapter 2 craze, which is currently doing wonders at the box office. The sports drama had a rough start at the box office. However, the film felt a massive jump over the weekend. While Yash starrer made Rs 25 crore in the Hindi belt to date, Shahid-Mrunal's film earned Rs 14.5 crores within three days of its release. According to early estimates from trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film made Rs 5 crore on the third day. It's apparent that Shahid's film was influenced by filmmaker Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2.

Check the official statement:

Early estimates for Apr 24th Sunday – All-India Nett for Hindi Movies.. 1. #KGFChapter2 – ₹ 25 Crs 2. #Jersey – ₹ 5 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 25, 2022

'Mehram' is The Heart of Film: Shahid Kapoor Gushes Over His New Song From Jersey

Jersey day-wise box office collection:

Jersey did low business in its first weekend collecting just 14 crore net. There was growth on Saturday though which gave some hope though it was very metro-centric growth that needed a follow-up from centres outside metros on Sunday which did not happen. The issue was the low opening, which meant that favourable word of mouth couldn’t fully spread due to a lack of appropriate footfalls. In addition, audiences have a good option in the form of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi).

Day 1: Rs 4 crore

Day 2: Rs 5.5 crore

Day 3: Rs 5 crore

Total: Rs 14.5 crores

About Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey:

Shahid Kapoor plays Arjun Talwar, an unsuccessful retired cricketer who aspires to return to the game in order to satisfy his son’s ambition for a Team India shirt in Jersey. Mrunal Thakur portrays Vidya Talwar, Shahid’s wife, who opposes her husband’s decision to raise their child.

The film is the official Hindi version of the Telugu film of the same name, which starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the key roles. The film also stars Shahid’s real-life father Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal part. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the 2019 Telugu original film, directed this.

