Jersey Box Office: In Jersey, actor Shahid Kapoor plays a cricket fanatic whose ambition of playing for the Indian cricket team is realised in his forties. Despite the fact that the picture faced several problems before its debut, the public had high hopes for it. On Monday, Jersey took a knock, collecting 1.75 crore net. The drop is 57 percent, which is far too large for a film that did not even have a theatrical release. To have a chance of making money in the second week, the picture needed to make at least 3 crore net on Monday, but it barely made half of that, as per box office, India reports.Also Read - Jersey Box Office Day 3: Shahid Kapoor's Sports Drama Shows Good Jump - See Detailed Collection Report

Jersey versus KGF 2 Box Office:

The passionate sports drama Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, has collapsed due to the spectacular run of Yash Raj’s KGF Chapter 2. Despite receiving positive reviews for Shahid Kapoor’s acting and the film’s heartfelt script, it has failed to create an impact at the box office. The pan India action film has grossed about Rs 900 crore worldwide, including another Rs 50 crore in its second weekend in the Hindi belt. Also Read - Jersey Public Review: Here's What Audience Has To Say On The First Day First Show Of Shahid Kapoor's Film, Hit Or Flop?

KGF 2 Hindi Box Office:

Unfortunately, on Monday, April 25, Jersey flopped at the box office. This may alter in the near future, but for the time being, box office data for films that do not perform well in core Hindi belts appear to be harder to come by. Also Read - Jersey Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur Hit The Ball Out of The Park, Say Netizens

Early estimates for #Jersey 1st Monday All-India Nett is ₹ 1.75 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 26, 2022

Jersey day-wise breakup at the box office:

Day 1: Rs 4 crore

Day 2: Rs 5.5 crore

Day 3: Rs 5 crore

Day 4: 1.75 crore

Total: Rs 16.25 crores

About Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur Jersey:

Jersey is the official Hindi version of the Telugu film of the same name, which starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the key roles. It stars Shahid’s real-life father Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal part. Arjun Talwar, played by Shahid Kapoor, is a failed retired cricketer who wishes to return to the game in order to fulfill his son’s dream of wearing a Team India jersey in Jersey. Shahid’s wife, Vidya Talwar, is played by Mrunal Thakur, and she opposes her husband’s decision to raise their child.

