Jersey Review: There are two ways to approach a remake: being highly true to the original or keeping the original's spirit while charting your own course. Drishyam is a good example of the former, while Simmba is a good example of the latter. Of course, a spectator who sees both versions would prefer a change, but in the hands of a less-than-skilled Director, it might quickly go bad and irritate admirers of the original, which is why an accurate adaptation, which is often a frame-by-frame one, is the easier road. And when the director is the same as in an earlier Shahid Kapoor film, Kabir Singh, and again in Jersey with Gowtam Tinnanuri, expecting another interpretation is nearly impossible. Original Jersey, starring Nani, was a good sports picture and human drama, and the remake is no different.

Movie Name: Jersey

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Ronit Kamra, Geetika Mehandru, Rituraj Singh

Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

About Jersey:

Arjun Talwar (Shahid Kapoor), regarded by some as the best batsman in domestic cricket at the time, is down on his luck in both his personal and professional lives after leaving the sport after marrying Vidya (Mrunal Thakur) and having a son. He is, however, given a second opportunity by fate.

What worked

It’s rare for an actor to outperform the original, especially in a remake that sticks so closely to the source material, which makes Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur’s work all the more impressive. Mrunal Thakur and the rest of the cast do an excellent job as well. The Bollywood Jersey outperforms its Telugu predecessor in terms of songs and background music, as well as the placement of a few sequences that have been rearranged for better effect. In the same way that Siddharth–Garima translated the dialogues, Gowtam Tinnanuri did an excellent job as Director. The production values, as well as Anil Mehta’s camerawork, appear to be higher.

What didn’t

By making no changes, Gowtam Tinnanuri maintains some of the original’s flaws, such as the irritating manner Shahid and Mrunal’s son’s character is written. Similarly, for a sports film, the remake lacks some gut-wrenching emotional scenes and ecstatic highs, both of which are necessary for an underdog story, especially since key plot aspects seem pretty predictable. The conclusion does deliver those feelings, and the final match does deliver some adrenaline, but it’s just a touch too little.

Final Verdict:

Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor feature in this film Jersey is a decent sports picture with underdog stories and a family drama bundled into one, but it never stands out, which is to be anticipated given its carbon-copy predecessor. For those who haven’t seen the Nani film, it should provide more rewards.

3.5 out of 5 stars.