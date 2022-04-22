Jersey Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor’s cricket drama Jersey has finally hit the screens today, April 22, and it seems like the makers have passed the test of remaking the hit Telugu film of the same name with a sixer. The film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, received praises from the critics and netizens. Jersey is based on the life of Arjun Talwar portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur are also a part of the film.Also Read - Jersey Review: Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur's Film Has a Big Heart

Several fans have taken to their Twitter handles to express their reviews on Jersey. A user had written, "#Jersey has everything…will give you goosebumps, will make you laugh, will make you emotional, you leave you moist eyed but most importantly, will teach you a lesson… DO NOT MISS IT… #ShahidKapoor & #MrunalThakur as a pair make the ACT super convincing.." Another fan wrote, "Best actor Award till 22nd April 2022 goes to #ShahidKapoor. #Jersey is Remarkable, Extraordinary and a perfect film made on Father & Son relationship, brilliant in making, fabulous execution and a very emotional film "Must Watch" #JerseyReview".

Film critic and TV host Siddharth Kannan wrote, "#Jersey is a 'Cracker' of a film! @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapur & the team deserve a 'Victory Wave'! This film will inspire u with the 'Never Say Die' Attitude!U go through a gamut of emotions! 4 stars".

Words of appreciation coming from the original Jersey star is the best compliment Shahid can get.

On Friday, Nani, who headlined the Telugu version, took to Twitter and praised Shahid and the whole team after watching the remake. He wrote, “Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit. This is true good cinema.Congratulations.”

You are brilliant @shahidkapoor ! #Jersey is sheer emotion which penetrates into your heart. @mrunal0801 what a mature performance ! This is one of the most difficult portrayals of man woman relationship in recent times. Loved every moment of it & @gowtam19 you lived it up !!! — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) April 21, 2022

#Jersey is a beautifully narrated bittersweet emotional ride. @shahidkapoor is brilliantly understated and restrained, ready to explode. He knows when to hit the sixer and when the single! He impresses and surprises every time! — Raj & DK (@rajndk) April 21, 2022

Other notable actors in Jersey include Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar as Kittu, Shishir Sharma, Geetika Mehandru, Rudrashish Majumdar and others.