Home

Entertainment

Jethalal to Divorce Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Does This Mean Disha Vakani is Finally Returning?

Jethalal to Divorce Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Does This Mean Disha Vakani is Finally Returning?

In a viral clip from the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal tells everyone that he will divorce Daya if she doesn't return soon.

Jethalal to divorce Dayaben in TMKOC?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah update: It seems like the makers have finally decided to do something about Dayaben‘s absence from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In what looks like an ultimatum for themselves, the makers have announced a new twist in the show. The fans are already excited as the twist hints at Dayaben’s long-awaited return to the plot. A clip from the latest episode of TMKOC is going viral in which Jethalal, the protagonist, is seen telling Dayaben’s brother Sunderlal that either she returns now or he’ll divorce her.

Trending Now

The clip shows a furious Jethalal confronting Sunderlal about Daya’s absence from the family. Even Tappu and Bapuji yell at Sunderlal for not sending Daya back from her hometown in Ahmedabad. The celebrations in the Gokhuldham society turn awkward when everyone gets angry and starts blaming Sunderlal for playing with their sentiments. In between all this, Jethalal shocks everyone and says, “Last chance deta hun main. Daya jald se jald agar nahi ayi, toh main Daya ko divorce de duga.”

You may like to read

The fans have been extremely disappointed with the way the show is shaping up. The last few episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have received lots of dislikes. The ardent viewers of the show aren’t happy with the storyline, especially in the sequence where a heartbroken Jethalal was seen crying. Many viewers have demanded the show to be taken down if there’s a dearth of good writing for it. Many others took to social media to express their dismay and shock over the new twists and turns which are only taking the plot downhill.

However, the show’s producer, Asit Modi talked to the media and assured the fans about positive changes in the story. He also reiterated his promise of bringing Dayaben back soon. Modi said he can’t confirm if Disha is coming back to play the iconic role but the character will soon return to Gokuldham society. “I’m here to entertain my audience and I will never lie to my viewers. Only due to certain circumstances we are unable to bring Daya’s character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all! Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, the time will tell. But, it’s my promise to the audience that Daya will be back, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going nowhere,” he told Tellychakkar.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running comedy shows in India. It has been a part of many controversies in the last few years but continues to enjoy a good fanbase. What are your thoughts about the latest twist in the story? Watch this space for all the latest updates on TMKOC!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.