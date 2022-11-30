Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Kriti Sanon Grooves to ‘Badi Mushkil’ With Madhuri Dixit, Netizens Say ‘Chura Liya Dil’ – Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Kriti Sanon is on a fashion spree with her unique and jaw-dropping style statements these days. And the actor has also left no stones unturned to promote her recently released horror-comedy Bhediya along with co-star Varun Dhawan. Kriti recently showcased her charm and dancing skills at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as she channelized her inner 90s diva. The Bhediya actor grooved to Badi Mushkil alongside the show judge Madhuri Dixit. The song from Lajja (2001) featured Madhuri and Manisha Koirala in pivotal characters. While Madhuri dons a dazzling glittery saree and matching hot blouse. Kriti can be seen wearing a sexy pink mini dress while dancing on the peppy number.

CHECK OUT KRITI SANON’S VIRAL DANCE VIDEO:

KRITI SANON PENS HEARTFELT NOTE FOR MADHURI DIXIT

Kriti looked smoking hot and sensational in her hot pink front-open mini dress. While she looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she effortlessly matched Madhu’s steps in Badi Mushkil. The Bhediya actor brought the much-needed sultriness and oomph factor in her sexy mini dress. Her dance with Madhuri was hailed by netizens. Kriti captioned her post as, “The only woman my heart goes Dhak Dhak for! 😍

Its always surreal to dance with the one who inspired me to dance in the first place!! ❤️ 💃🏻 @madhuridixitnene ma’am, there’s no one like you! ❤️😘.” A netizen commented, “Badi mushkil baba badi mushkil haaye kriti ne phir se chura liya dill 😩❤️.” While other users dropped heart and heart-shaped-eye emojis.

Kriti will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan and Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

