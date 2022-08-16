Nia Sharma Bold Photoshoot: TV diva Nia Sharma often grabs eyeballs for her bold pictures and videos which she shares on social media. This diva loves to flaunt her toned physique in glamourous outfits and surely knows how to raise the oomph factor. Nia who is quite active on Instagram is now all set to show her dancing skills in upcoming reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. On Tuesday, Nia shared some bold photos on her Instagram most probably from her latest photoshoot and oh boy! The actress is breaking the internet with her sensational avatar. Donning a sexy monokini, Nia can be seen flaunting her pert posterior as she sensuously looks into the camera. She captioned the pics as: A part of me was always Gothic.. but then you also gotta act normal.Also Read - Nia Sharma Poses Sensuously in Unbuttoned Micro-Mini Skirt on Balcony, Says ‘Too Windy For Skirt’ - PICS

Check Out Nia Sharma’s Bold Post:

Soon as Nia shared her bold photos, it went viral within no time, with fans and Nia’s TV co-star complimenting her in the comment section. Nia’s Jamai Raja co-star Achint Kaur commented: Love this picture with a heart emoji, whereas Jasmin Bhasin shared a series on fire emojis in the comment section.

Nia Sharma, who has had a successful onscreen career so far in her decade long journey in the showbiz industry, enjoys a massive social media fan following on social media. With over 6.3 million followers on Instagram, Nia is among one of the most followed TV stars. Nia, who was last seen in the music video of the Punjabi song ‘Akhiyan Ga Ghar’ will now be seen as a contestant in upcoming Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

She had recently dropped her prep video for the show. Nia dropped a video on Instagram and captioned it: “#jhalakdikhlajaa10 3rd September @colorstv”.

