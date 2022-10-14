Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Choreographer Nishant Bhat rose to stardom with the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss. He has also participated in several popular reality shows on Indian television. He recently made an appearance as a wild card in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. The choreographer has always mesmerised audiences and judges with his performances on every show that he has been a part of. In his latest performance on the dance reality show- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, he put together an emotionally charged, one-of-a-kind act that welled up everybody’s eyes present in the audience, including the three judges.Also Read - Karan Johar Quits Twitter to Focus on Positive Energies

WATCH Nishant Bhat’s Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The teaser of Nishant’s upcoming performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shows him shedding light on the oppressed pain and problems of the LGBTQ community that they face in their day-to-day life. The act received a thunderous response from the audience and judges. Karan Johar, who is one of the three judges on the show, said that he went ‘numb’ while watching the performance. The filmmaker said, “I went numb because I myself have gone through this.” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Responds to Not Inviting Taapsee Pannu, Says 'When I Ask Taapsee...'

Netizens flooded the promo video with immense love and admiration. One of the users wrote, “love love love #respect.” Another user wrote, “An here comes nishu with his amazing storytelling in his acts.” Others called his act beautiful! One of them also said, “Words are not enough to show how proud I am of you Nishant. Thank you for this performance.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, which is hosted by Maniesh Paul, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Colors TV.

