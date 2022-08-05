Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shoot begins: The shooting of upcoming dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ has officially begun today (August 5) with filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood’s dancing divas Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. All the three judges of the show were snapped on sets along with dashing host Maniesh Paul. Reportedly the stars shot for the promo of the show. While Karan and Nora opted for shimmery golden look Madhuri exuded charm and grace in her pretty pink saree. Host Maniesh Paul was all suited up.Also Read - Nora Fatehi is a Glam Doll in Manish Malhotra's Floral Ivory Saree, Fans Say 'Best in B'Town'

Check out pics from sets:

Madhuri Dixit wore a pink sari and looked radiant as ever.

‘Dhak Dhak’ girl Madhuri was all smiles for the cameras.

Host Maniesh Paul looked dapper like always in his cool blue suit.

Nora Fatehi lit it up with her golden girl look

Nora looked mesmerizing as she pose for the shutterbugs.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will reportedly go on air in September. A lot of celebrity names, who are all set to participate in the show, are making rounds on internet. According to reports, Shilpa Shinde, Amruta Khanvilkar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma and Niti Taylor are some of the names, who reportedly have been confirmed to do the show.

Meanwhile there are some more names of celebs who will participate in the show. Dheeraj Dhooper and Chef Zorawar Kalra are also likely to be a part of this season.