Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik, who is leaving no stones unturned in giving it her best shot at the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, recently got injured. The actor was in the rehearsal room about to perform a stunt for the dance sequence alongside her dance partner Sanam Johar. In a video posted by the actor that has gone viral, Rubina dressed in sports gear is seen practicing with Sanam. During a lift move, where Sanam is supposed to jump over Rubina, he lost balance and the latter got injured. The actor can be seen in extreme pain as she lies down in an idol state for a long time. Later, she shared a photo of her injured back with bandages applied on her.

In the Instagram video, Sanam accidentally fails in his jump attempt and Rubina’s neck gets hurt by his leg. She falls on the ground as Sanam and her team get worried about her. The actor posted the video and captioned her post as, “And few things are not in our control….” Nia Sharma commented, “Oopsssssssssssss @rubinadilaik.” A fan also commented, “Take care rubina. Get well soon😫 Dhan teras ko subah subah bad news i hope you will get well super soon❤️.” A netizen even pointed out, “Sanam ke sath hmesha partner ko injury hoti h and trend continues jiska dar tha😭 (Sanam’s dance partners are bound to face injury, this is what I feared, and the trend continues).”

Rubina Dilaik has acted in television and films. She made her acting debut in 2008 playing Radhika Shastri in Zee TV’s popular show Chotti Bahu.