Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde’s entry in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10 has been into a lot of speculation. The actor known for essaying Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain recently got emotional while performing on-stage. Shilpa’s dance skit was based on the agony of a missing feeling during tough times. Shilpa’s performance was hailed by the audience and judges but her act also got everyone emotional. The actor herself got teary eyed while talking about her won family. Madhuri was also moved while listening to Shilpa’s emotional story.Also Read - Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde Dares Hina Khan Again Post Bigg Boss 11 - Here's What She Said

CHECK OUT THE INSTAGRAM CLIP OF SHILPA SHINDE’S PERFORMANCE SHARED BY COLORS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In a new short promo released by COLORS on Instagram, Shilpa broke down as she stated, “Log parivaar bolte hain, woh ek naam diya hai, kuch accha hojaaye, toh aajate hain par kuch bura hojaaye toh 10 logon ke saath baithke burayi karte hain apne logon ki… (People talk about family but it’s just a name given to a relationship when things are all humky dory in your life. But if something bad happens your very own people abandon you and criticise you while teaming up with outsiders)” Also Read - Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Urfi Javed Steals Limelight in Blue Cut-Out Dress With Mirrors, Fans Say 'Ek Platform Aur...' - WATCH

Madhuri herself got teary eyed as she listened to Shilpa. Shilpa was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web show Paurushpur. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss 11.

