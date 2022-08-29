Shilpa Shinde Dares Hina Khan Again Post Bigg Boss: Shilpa Shinde, who won the Bigg Boss 11 trophy is all geared up to showcase her dancing skills in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The actor has once again sparked her age-old rivalry with Hina Khan since Bigg Boss 11 days. Shilpa, in a recent interview took a funny jibe at Hina and said that if the latter would compete with her again she would lose. Since, Shilpa emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 11 while Hina lost the trophy, so the actor’s remark came as witty humour. For the unversed, Hina had body-shamed Shilpa on the Bigg Boss show hosted by Salman Khan.Also Read - Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Urfi Javed Met Her Ex Paras Kalnawat at Dance Reality Show - Here's What we Know

SHILPA SAYS SHE GENUINELY LIKED HINA

Shilpa was answering a question asked by Siddharth Kanan on his YouTube channel. When quizzed about what if Hina was also to participate in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Shilpa told, “Toh mein he jeetungi (Then I will win the show).” When asked about any kind of animosity or rivalry with Hina Shilpa stated “So the things that were inside the Bigg Boss house. Mujhe kabhi nahi laga tha ki..dushman word ajeeb sa word hai lekin woh ghar kabhi kabhi bana deta hai (I never thought about this but enemy is a weird word but inside Bigg Boss house you might actually make some enemies).” She also revealed “Mein dushman nahi bolna chahungi kyunki genuinely woh mujhe bohot acchi lagti thi (I won’t call her my enemy exactly because I genuinely liked her).” Also Read - Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Urfi Javed Steals Limelight in Blue Cut-Out Dress With Mirrors, Fans Say 'Ek Platform Aur...' - WATCH

Shilpa shot to fame with her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in the comic-caper series Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Also Read - Bigg Boss Winner Shilpa Shinde In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Ex Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Star Replaces 'Angoori Bhabi' Shubhangi Atre On Show

