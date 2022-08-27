Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10 started with a bang with its grand launch. As audiences are super excited about the most awaited dance reality series, the rumour mills had their fair share of gossips as well. The launch of the tenth season was a happening event due to its interesting lineup of contestants and host Maniesh Paul’s anchoring skills. But as they say there’s no smoke without fire. The hot and happening mega event got all heated up due to the clash of the exes. Yes, this is what we learn about Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 launch. Exes Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat who had a tragic break-up came under one roof at the launch night. However, things got messy between the duo according multiple media sources.Also Read - Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Urfi Javed Steals Limelight in Blue Cut-Out Dress With Mirrors, Fans Say 'Ek Platform Aur...' - WATCH

According to an E Times source, Urfi and Paras at first maintained a distance and tried to avoid each other. After a while the source told that the ex-couple came face-to-face and spoke cordially to everyone’s surprise. However, later what everyone feared did happen between the two as they got into a heated argument. Someone, from the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa team intervened and played peacemaker. He separated the two by making them meet other guests at the party. Also Read - Delhi Police Uses Viral Dialogue From Anupamaa to Create Awareness About Covid Protocols | Watch

For the unversed, Paras and Urfi’s relationship ended on a sour note. The two have been bitter about their relationship since then. Urfi, in a statement to E Times had said, “It was nothing but a childhood mistake. I wanted to break up with him one month after we got together. He was a kid. He was very possessive. He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn’t going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn’t have.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Rupali Ganguly's Iconic 'Aapko Kya' Dialogue From Anupamaa in New Reels - Watch Funny Video

Urfi was a contesttant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 and has also featured in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyaa ki Dulhaniya.

Paras has acted in the popular daily soap Anupamaa and is now a contestant at Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

