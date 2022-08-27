Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Urfi aka Uorfi Javed attended the launch party of the dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The internet sensation, who never fails to make waves with her unusual fashion choices, joined the contestants at the party. Apart from the contestants, the show’s judges Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar and host Maniesh Paul gathered at the event on Friday.Also Read - Urfi Javed Sizzles In Stunning New Video, Says 'I Always Hope To Shine On'. We Can't Agree More

Urfi Javed, who was called a fashion icon by Ranveer Singh, wore a blue cut-out dress with mirror work on it. Her shimmery blue dress carried a deep plunging neckline. Urfi finished her look with a neat bun along with marilyn curls. She was interacting with the paparazzi and greeted them with a namaste. The video quickly became viral and grabbed all the eyeballs. Also Read - Urfi Javed Says 'No Place Safe For Women' After Man Accused of 'Cyber Raping' Her Gets Bail, Read Full Post

WATCH URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM JHALAK DIKHLA JAA 10 LAUNCH PARTY:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Poses In Barely-There Outfit Made of Stones, Actress Takes a Dig at Trolls - Watch Hot Video

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis for Urfi. One of the users wrote, “Yeh outfit hai dekhne layak,” along with clap emoji. Another user wrote, “Urfi Javed very beautiful smile.” One of them also appreciated her dressing sense. While another section trolled her for overacting during the media interaction.

Meanwhile, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 returns to the small screen after a five-year sabbatical. The reality TV show will be a celebrity competition involving Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Tayor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mr Faisu, among others.

Watch this space for more updates on Urfi Javed!