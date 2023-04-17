Home

‘Jhoome Jo Arjun Tendulkar’! Shah Rukh Khan Hypes His Friend Sachin Tendulkar’s Son For IPL Debut – Check Reactions

Shah Rukh Khan writes a sweet note for his friend, Sachin Tendulkar's son who made his IPL field debut on Sunday evening in a MI vs KKR match.

Shah Rukh Khan with Sachin Tendulkar (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a good friend as he took over social media on Monday noon to appreciate his friend’s son. The actor, who owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), tweeted to congratulate his good friend Sachin Tendulkar for the successful debut of his son, Arjun Tendulkar, who played his first match on Sunday opposite KKR.

SRK tweeted to say, “As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow! (sic).”

As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2023

The fans of both SRK and Sachin flocked into the comment section of the tweet to appreciate the actor for his sweet gesture. One person wrote, “Jhoome Jo #ArjunTendulkar (sic),” while another wrote, “One day will be a IPL Legend like his father! 🔥(Hopefully also for Mumbai #OneFamily) (sic).”

On Sunday, Arjun, who was in the Mumbai Indians team since 2021, got to perform for the first time on the field. His colleagues and seniors appreciated him for his debut and tweeted to boost his morale.

Arjun made history by playing for Mumbai Indians, the only IPL franchise his father played for before hanging his boots, ahead of the 2021 tournament. The young all-rounder finally had the opportunity to make a space in the playing XI for the first time ever. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted to celebrate the historic moment and wrote, “Father and Son turning out for the same franchise 10 years on. A historic first in the IPL. Good luck Arjun Tendulkar (sic).”

Father and Son turning out for the same franchise 10 years on. A historic first in the IPL. Good luck Arjun Tendulkar. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 16, 2023

While Arjun couldn’t get an opportunity to bat as MI won the match with six wickets in hand. However, he bowled decently and gave 13 runs in two overs. Your thoughts on SRK’s tweet for Arjun Tendulkar?

