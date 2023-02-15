Home

Jhoome Jo Pathaan BTS Video: Shah Rukh Khan Felt Shy During Shirtless Scenes For Pathaan Title Track - Watch

Jhoome Jo Pathaan BTS Video: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has become the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 500 Crore Nett benchmark in India. The spy action-thriller has become the biggest hit of Shah Rukh’s career and is also the first mega-blockbuster of 2023. SRK’s action stunts, one-liners and his chiseled abs in Pathaan left the fans gasping for breath. Movie buffs across the world are once again drooling over the actor’s charismatic screen presence and magnificent acting prowess. However, apart from the edge-of-the seat thrills and breathtaking action, Pathaan is also winning hearts for its foot-tapping numbers. Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan are the peppy tracks that left audiences mesmerized. In both songs Shah Rukh has gone shirtless, and his admirers are going gaga over his hot avatar.

SHAH RUKH KHAN WAS SHY TO DO THE SHIRTLESS SEQUENCE IN PATHAAN

In a BTS video from the making of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Siddharth Anand revealed SRK was hesitant and shy for the shirtless scenes. However, the team including the director persuaded him to take off his shirt. In the video “He is shy to a point that he does not want to open the button of his shirt, and having the body like that you have to like tear it and show that to the world… we had to coax him to do that.” In a goofy behind-the-scenes moment the filmmaker says in front of Shah Rukh, “Meri kasam kha ke bolo gaane mein nahi he…(Promise me this won’t be in the song.)” Siddharth also calls choreographer Bosco a ‘fool’ and points out “Shah Rukh’s body is read”. The actor finally agrees to go shirtless as the choreographer requests him.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The movie also has an extended cameo by Salman Khan.

