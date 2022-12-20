Jhoome Jo Pathaan First Look: Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan Spice-it-up AGAIN in Hot Still From Upcoming Song, See Photo

Jhoome Jo Pathaan First Look: Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan spice-it-up in hot still from upcoming song.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan First Look: Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan Spice-it-up AGAIN in Hot Still From Upcoming Song, See Photo

Jhoome Jo Pathaan First Look: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to once again spice-it-up with their upcoming song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The first look picture shows the duo at their sexiest best and one can be assured of enough, glitz, glamour, style and sizzle. The second song from Pathaan post Besharam Rang is surely creating enough buzz. Apart from Shah Rukh-Deepika’s scorching hot chemistry the song has got into a political and legal controversy. From politicians and activists objecting over Deepika’s ‘saffron’ bikini to an FIR filed agianst the actors for promoting obscenity, Besharam Rang has become a rage.

CHECK OUT SRK-DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S VIRAL FORST LOOK FROM JHOOME JO PATHAAN:

JHOOME JO PATHAAN IS ALL ABOUT STYLE AND PANACHE

About the song that breaks on December 22nd, director Siddharth Anand says, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan is an ode to the spirit of Pathaan, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy Pathaan who has irresistible swagger that is infectious. His energy, his vibe, his confidence can make anyone dance to tunes.” He further adds, “The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is modern fusion Qawaali and is a celebration of Pathaan’s style and panache. It has been a while since we have seen SRK groove to music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for.”

SIDDHARTH ANAND PRAISES DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S PATHAAN LOOK

Speaking about the leading lady, Deepika, Siddharth says, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone who is again looking a million bucks. Their combination is electrifying on screen and this song is a treat for everyone across the world who love SRK & Deepika as their favourite on-screen pair.” SRK and Deepika’s on-screen pairing was earlier seen in films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Pathaan is India’s biggest ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the adrenaline pumping, visually extravagant film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For more updates on Pathaan and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, check out this space at India.com.