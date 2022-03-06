Jhund Box Office Collection: ‘Jhund,’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, had a slow start when it premiered on Friday. The film saw a significant rise on Saturday by collecting around Rs 1.50 crore net. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film is set in Maharashtra and depicts what happens when an elderly professor uses his love of football to help young people from the slums improve their lives. As per box-office, India reports, the film could still do well in Maharashtra in the long term, depending on the content. It has very little chance outside Maharashtra, but it has a great opportunity with the audience in Maharashtra.Also Read - Jhund Twitter Review: Fans Call Amitabh Bachchan Starrer a Masterpiece And Demand Sequel

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the picture, which was only released on a limited number of screens, has received positive reviews and has helped the box office climb on day 2. The film needs to perform well in the North Indian region to make a noteworthy mark on day 3.

#Jhund improves in #Mumbai and parts of #Maharashtra on Day 2, but the numbers in some circuits – especially #NorthIndia – are below the mark… Biz needs to multiply on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 3.60 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/4LZlQYyGa6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2022

Also Read - Football Fanatic Abhishek Bachchan Drops Teaser of Nagraj Manjule's Jhund Starring Amitabh Bachchan

Jhund did a transaction of 2.40-3 crores on day 2 according to early reports. It’s a significant increase from the 1.50 crores on day 1. The sum is now between 3.90 and 4.50 crores. All attention is now on today’s performance. Nonetheless, word of mouth about the film is favourable, and those who have seen it recommend it to others as a must-see.

Amitabh Bachchan’s tremendous screen presence and the film’s honest execution, the picture hits with spectators. It is set in Maharashtra and depicts what happens when an elderly professor uses his love of football to help young people from the slums improve their lives. Unlike popular assumptions, the film focuses on the significance of the game rather than the game itself.

