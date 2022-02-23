Jhund Trailer Released: The hugely awaited megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund’s trailer has been launched today, two weeks after the release of its teaser. It gives a special glimpse into the universe of the notorious squad and their vital journey. This interesting journey brought to life by Amitabh Bachchan and director Nagraj Manjule will arrive in cinemas on 4th March 2022.Also Read - ‘She Has Left Us..’: Amitabh Bachchan Mourns The Loss of Lata Mangeshkar

The trailer opens up with a bunch of slum boys chain-snatching, picking up fights, and making a ruckus in their slum area. Here is where Big B makes a casual and unassuming entrance with his distinct base voice as the veteran coach, Vijay, who observes the slum children and sees a potential for them to change. The slum kids, initially adamant and uninterested in anything, face an unforeseen tragedy that changes them emotionally. The film is then about their journey of fighting against all odds with Big B as their football and life coach.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a never seen before avatar of a coach motivating the kids and bringing a positive influence in their life. Bachchan's character, in an emotional scene, says, "aap kehte hain ki ye jhund hai, mai kehta hoon ki ye humari National Football Team hai" (you say that is a wild crowd, I say that this is our National Football Team).

Watch the trailer of Jhund here:



Jhund releases in cinemas on 4th March 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.