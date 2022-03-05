Jhund Twitter Review: Nagraj Manjule, a Marathi director, has released his first feature, Jhund. The film connects with audiences thanks to Amitabh Bachchan‘s massive screen presence and the film’s honest execution. It is set in Maharashtra and follows what occurs when an elderly professor uses his passion for football to help young people from the slums achieve a better life. Contrary to popular belief, the film is more on the game’s significance than the game itself. In addition to Senior Bachchan, the film has Ankush Gedam, Akash Thosar, and Rinku Rajguru in key parts.Also Read - Aamir Khan Gets Emotional After Watching Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund: This is One Of His Best Films

The film was premiered in theatres, and after seeing it, viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions. They called the film a masterpiece that takes the audience through social learning. One of the users demanded a sequel and wrote, “#AmitabhBachchan is d divine link to bridge d gap between d rich n poor through sport. Jinke pass dimag hai aur nahin bhi unko zaroor dekhni hai film #Jhund Mindblowing. Superb camerawork. Amazing performances. #Bharat matlab kya hai. Watch it #JhundReview We need a sequel too.” While another wrote, “Watch #Jhund today great movie. Must watch for every football fan and Thanks to @Nagrajmanjule for bringing us this story. The main part of this is that it is so real. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies Concerned Fans on His ‘Heart Pumping’ Tweet

Check these Twitter reactions:

#AmitabhBachchan is d divine link to bridge d gap between d rich n poor through sport. Jinke pass dimag hai aur nahin bhi unko zaroor dekhni hai film #Jhund Mindblowing. Superb camerawork. Amazing performances. #Bharat matlab kya hai. Watch it #JhundReview We need a sequel too pic.twitter.com/PvgTZPPqXw — SimRaaj Fernkaar (@simbytz) March 5, 2022

Watch #Jhund today great movie.

Must watch for every football fan and Thanks to @Nagrajmanjule for bringing us this story. The main part of this is that it is so real. #JhundMovie #JhundReview pic.twitter.com/GZmv9ET4Vi — Apoorv Jagtap (@JagtapApoorv) March 4, 2022

#Jhund Winning Hearts ❤💞 what a brilliant film. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5 Such a nice, feel-good movie

will surely inspire thousands of lives ❤️❤️ Must watch@SrBachchan sir 🙌 outstanding, mindblowing, #AmitabhBachchan #JhundReview pic.twitter.com/KuLCaxY5qJ — H R Rabari (@HiraRabari77) March 5, 2022

#jhundmovie#Jhund move the masterpiece @Nagrajmanjule & thank you so much for each and every beautiful frame. It took a long time for Bollywood to show Dikshabhumi, Ambedkar Jayanti & also to speak Jaibhim in movie.

Go and watch Jhund in cinemas !#jhundreview @NileshAmbedkar1 pic.twitter.com/DYuy6HGpLc — rajkiran gaikwad (@kirangaikwad41) March 4, 2022

#Jhund Review: Brilliant take on the problem of inequality in learning among youngsters@Nagrajmanjule‘s direction is terrific@SrBachchan was brilliant, his eyes conveyed many things 🔥 Casting 👏 Music By @AjayAtulOnline is the soul of the film. Rating: 4/5 (4 out of 5) pic.twitter.com/rCwWlg0bfS — Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) March 4, 2022

What are your views on the film? Let us know. Watch this space for further updates!