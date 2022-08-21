Jiah Khan Suicide Case Latest Update: It seems like actor Sooraj Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi, has landed up in big trouble after Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan recently pleaded for justice for the daughter in court. Rabia Khan had shouted that her daughter had not committed suicide, but had been murdered. A scientific CFSL, a clinical psychologist told the CBI special court something shocking about Sooraj Pancholi that the interview given by him to her seemed to be incomplete and fabricated.Also Read - Jiah Khan's Mother Rabia To Be Cross Examined In Court After She Says, No Evidence Was Collected By Police Or CBI To Prove That Her Daughter Committed Suicide

Sooraj has been facing trial charges of abetting Jiah Khan's suicide in 2013. He also went to jail. The forensic psychological assessment of Sooraj Pancholi was done by a clinical psychologist who told the CBI special court that the statement Sooraj had given him was fabricated. In the interview, he hid the relevant issues and was not even ready to tell about the last conversation with Jiah Khan. according to the witness, Sooraj Pancholi hid something from the last conversation with Jiah Khan, which may have led to the actress's death or suicide. Because according to the witness it was very important to know Jiah Khan's mental state before that incident.

Sooraj Pancholi, on the other hand, had said Jiah had been traumatized as a child. He had said that if a mentally ill person is not treated at the right time, the situation may worsen. The clinical psychologist also revealed that she had also seen notes written by Jiah Khan detailing her negative thoughts and broken relationship with her partner that could be the reason for the actress's suicide.