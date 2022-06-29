Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who is an accused in the infamous suicide case of Jiah Khan, on Tuesday sought a non-bailable warrant against late actress mother Rabia Khan. The ‘Hero’ actor has reportedly moved an application before the special CBI court in Mumbai stating that Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan is trying to delay the trial.Also Read - World's Biggest Gold Coin Weighing 12Kg: Story Of India's Missing Artefact

Sooraj Pancholi moves CBI court against Jia Khan’s mother

Sooraj through his lawyer Prashant Patil accused that Rabia had been evading summons and intentionally not appearing before the Special CBI Court. Also Read - Congress Cries Vendetta Politics As CBI Raids Residence Of Gehlot's Brother In Jodhpur

According to a report in TOI, the handwritten application of Sooraj reads as: “The prosecution has served the summons to the original complainant several times, but she is not appearing before this court to depose her statement. The original complainant doesn’t seem to be cooperating with this court for an expeditious trial and avoiding coming before this court to delay the trial.” Also Read - National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi Back In Delhi From Abroad After ED's summon

The report also stated that the special CBI judge AS Sayyad asked the CBI to file a reply to the application by Pancholi. The case has been adjourned for further hearing on July 7.

Since February 2022, the court has been summoning Rabia to depose her statement. So far, she has filed two replies stating why she could not come to Mumbai from London to depose. Earlier this month, Rabia had submitted that she was unable to come to the court as it was Jiah’s death anniversary on June 3.

Jiah Khan suicide case

In 2013, Jiah khan was found hanging dead at her residence and her then boyfriend, Sooraj Pancholi, was arrested by Juhu police for abetting her suicide.So far, 14 witnesses have been examined in the case.