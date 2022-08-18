Jiah Khan Suicide Case Update: Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan recorded her testimony in a special Mumbai court on Wednesday. Rabia has been fighting the court battle against Jiah’s then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi who’s currently out on bail after being accused of abetting her alleged suicide. In a new development in the case, Rabia told the court that Sooraj would physically and verbally abuse Jiah who was 25 when she allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai.Also Read - Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Sooraj Pancholi Requests CBI Court To Issue Non-Bailable Warrant Against Late Actress' Mother Rabia

Sooraj Pancholi approached Jiah Khan on social media

The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Sooraj's name cropped up when the Mumbai Police discovered a suicide note in which the actress had allegedly talked about her ordeal and relationship with Sooraj. While recording her testimony before special judge AS Sayyad, Jiah's mom Rabia said that her daughter wasn't happy in her relationship with Pancholi and he would leave no chance of embarrassing her in front of their friends by hitting on other women and by calling her names.

Jiah Khan-Sooraj Pancholi started a live-in relationship in October 2012

She began by saying that Sooraj reached out to Jia on social media and they first met in September 2012. "At that time she sent some pictures… to me it looked like they clicked and had mutual interest… However, in September she (Jiah) told me they were just friends," said Rabia. She added that Jiah and Sooraj came close and he had 'taken over' her daily schedule. Rabia said by October 2012, the two had started living together.

Sooraj Pancholi physically abused Jiah in Nov-December 2012

As reported by news agency PTI, Jiah’s mom told the court that in November 2012, she had come to visit them in London and returned to Mumbai for work. Rabia said she had promised that she would return to London for Christmas celebrations in December. On the eve of Christmas Day though, Rabia said she received a message from Sooraj in which he was asking her for Jiah’s forgiveness after a huge fight between them. Sooraj wanted another chance from Jiah after the fight, said Rabia. “At that time, I discovered that the duo had a violent fight,” she told the court.

Sooraj Pancholi embarrassed Jiah Khan in Goa by flirting with other women

In 2013, Jiah and Sooraj went to Goa to sort out their relationship after the fight. However, Rabia said it was during their trip that her daughter was embarrassed and harassed by Sooraj. She cited her conversations with her daughter during that time and alleged that Sooraj would flirt with other women in front of her.

“He called her dirty names,” says Rabia Khan

Rabia went on and mentioned that it was in February 2013 that Jiah suddenly came to London and looked visibly sad. She said the actress told her about Sooraj’s ‘verbal and physical abuses.’ “He also called her dirty names,” she said. The testimony will continue on Thursday also.

On June 3, Jiah’s dead body was found at her Mumbai home. She was a budding actress, most popular for her role alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Nishabd. Sooraj, who was dating Jiah at the time of her death, is actor Aditya Pancholi’s son. He was arrested in the case on the charges of abetment of suicide by the police. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with Salman Khan’s film Hero alongside Athiya Shetty. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the Jiah Khan suicide case!