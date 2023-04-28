Home

Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict Today: Rabia Khan And Sooraj Pancholi Present in Special CBI Court

Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict Today: Rabia Khan and Sooraj Pancholi present in the special CBI court to hear the judgment in the 10-year-long case.

A special CBI court to pronounce its judgmenet in the Jiah Khan suicide case (Photo: PTI)

Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict: A special CBI court in Mumbai is likely to pronounce its judgment on the Jiah Khan suicide case. The actor died by suicide 10 years back and her mother, Rabia Khan, accused her then-boyfriend and actor Sooraj Pancholi of allegedly abetting her suicide. The police also booked the actor on the basis of a letter seized from her house, purportedly written by the late actor.

On Friday, both Rabia and Sooraj were in the special CBI court as the verdict was given. Jiah’s mother has been remembering her daughter ahead of the verdict through various throwback photos on social media. Sooraj, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, has spoken about missing Jiah and dealing with all the allegations in the case for 10 long years.

Jiah was best known for her performance in Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Nishabd‘. She also worked in Sajid Khan’s ‘Housefull‘ opposite Akshay Kumar.

HOW THE LETTER CHANGED THINGS IN THE JIAH KHAN SUICIDE CASE

As per the Central Bureau of Investigation, the letter, which was seized by Mumbai police that began its probe on June 10, 2013, was written by Jiah Khan. The CBI claimed the note narrated her “intimate relationship, physical abuse, and mental and physical torture” allegedly at the hands of Pancholi, which led to her committing suicide.

The case was reassigned to a special CBI court in 2021 after the sessions court said it did not have jurisdiction over the case as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had probed it. Special CBI Judge AS Sayyad, after hearing the final arguments of both sides, last week reserved his judgment in the case for April 28.

JIAH KHAN’S MOTHER ALLEGES IT WAS MURDER

Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan, a key prosecution witness in the case, told the court she believed it was a case of murder and not suicide. The Bombay High Court last year dismissed her petition seeking a fresh probe into the case.

During her deposition, Rabia Khan had told the CBI court Pancholi used to subject Jiah Khan to physical and verbal abuse. She also alleged the police and CBI had not collected legal evidence to prove her daughter had committed suicide.

Pancholi, in his final statement filed before the court, had claimed the investigation and chargesheet were false, adding prosecution witnesses had testified against him on the behest of complainant Rabia Khan, police, and CBI.

— with inputs from PTI

