Jim Sarbh Joins Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in Sekhar Kammula’s Mystery Project – Read All Details

Sekhar Kammula's upcoming movie, following 'Love Story,' introduces a captivating new member to the cast. The film commenced shooting this month in Hyderabad.

Jim Sarbh to debut in south cinema

Jim Sarabh is set to keep his feet in South cinema. The actor who came to fame with his iconic role of Malik Kafur in Padmaavat is expected to feature in Sekhar Kammula’s next film. The National Award-winning director introduced his movie in Hyderabad earlier this month. The movie which is yet to be titled will witness multiple stars including Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The makers of the film have dubbed the project #DNS (after the director and male leads’ names) for now. Kammula’s film will mark Jim’s South debut.

The makers of the movie took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the news. Welcoming the actor on board, the makers wrote, “A master of his craft @jimSarbh is now immersed in the enchanting universe of #DNS. Brace yourself for his masterclass performance.”

Although Jim is renowned for portraying grey or antagonistic characters in movies such as Neerja, Padmaavat, and the web series Made in Heaven, a source close to the project reveals to Hindustan Times that he doesn’t assume a villainous role but rather plays a ‘crucial character’ in the film.

The makers of the movie have remained tight-lipped about the project. However, the shooting for the film has been resumed earlier this month. Dhanush has already filmed a few key scenes, and the rest of the shoot is scheduled for this month and next. Under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas, Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao produce the movie, which Sonali Narang is presenting. The cinematography of the movie will be done by Niketh Bommi and the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew. Also, the movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Talking about Jim Sarbh’s work front, the actor was last seen in Rani Mukherjee-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Season 2 of Made in Heaven. On the other hand, Dhanush was last seen in Captain Miller which was released in Tamil on January 12 and in Telugu on January 25.

