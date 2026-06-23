Jimmy Fallon gets slammed by netizens for hosting sexual assault-accused UFC star Conor McGregor on his show, call him ‘Disgusting’

Jimmy Fallon has come under fire online after Conor McGregor’s appearance on his show, with many viewers expressing disappointment and raising concerns about platforming controversial figures during ongoing legal scrutiny.

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Netizens blast Jimmy Fallon for hosting Conor McGregor (PC: Instagram)

Jimmy Fallon is facing a wave of criticism online after his recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon featuring UFC star Conor McGregor. The interview, which aired on June 17, quickly became a talking point on social media for all the wrong reasons. Many viewers felt uncomfortable with McGregor’s appearance given his ongoing legal controversies. The discussion around the episode grew even louder as short clips spread across platforms, leading to a strong reaction from netizens who questioned the decision to host him without addressing the allegations linked to his name.

Why is Jimmy Fallon facing backlash online?

The controversy started soon after the episode aired when users pointed out that McGregor was welcomed on the show without any mention of the civil case he was involved in. Fallon, who has been hosting the show since 2014, spoke with McGregor about his return to the UFC and his upcoming fight plans. However, viewers online said the conversation avoided difficult questions.

Social media reactions were sharp and emotional. Many users accused Fallon of giving McGregor a platform despite serious allegations. Some posts went viral, with users calling the decision unacceptable and questioning the tone of the interview. A section of viewers also argued that the conversation appeared too light considering the background of the guest.

What triggered the controversy?

The backlash is tied to a civil trial from November 2024 in which a jury found Conor McGregor liable in a sexual assault case involving Nikita Hand. The incident was reported to have taken place at a hotel in Dublin in December 2018. During the trial, Hand described the assault in detail, and medical experts shared evidence of serious injuries.

Court records and testimony from healthcare professionals were widely discussed during the case. The ruling led to McGregor facing civil liability, which has continued to follow him in public discussions. This context is what many viewers felt was missing from the televised interview.

Social media reaction intensifies

Following the broadcast, users on social media platforms expressed anger over McGregor’s appearance on a mainstream talk show. Some criticised the lack of questions about the legal case, while others directly called out Fallon for what they saw as poor judgment and labelled him as “disgusting”. Comments ranged from disappointment to strong condemnation, with many users saying the interview ignored important facts surrounding the fighter’s past.

Clips from the episode were widely shared, increasing the reach of the criticism. The debate also expanded into discussions about whether public figures with ongoing controversies should be given entertainment platforms without acknowledgment of their legal history.

See social media users reactions on Jimmy Fallon here

Why are rapists being invited on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show? https://t.co/qrpumUCVfH — Luke (@mothrasattorney) June 17, 2026

Not a single tweet on the @FallonTonight feed featuring this pig because they know what they did — Luke (@mothrasattorney) June 17, 2026

Men like @jimmyfallon are why we live in a deep rape culture. Rape is not a deal breaker for them. Disgusting. Fuck Jimmy Fallon. https://t.co/OZPLmMKfT7 — C.L.Kaye (@Calkayes) June 18, 2026

McGregor’s upcoming UFC return

Despite the controversy, Conor McGregor is preparing for his return to the UFC. He is scheduled to fight Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11, marking his first fight since 2021. His return has already attracted attention in the sports world, but the recent interview has added a new layer of public scrutiny around his comeback.

A debate on media responsibility

The incident has once again raised questions about how talk shows handle guests with controversial backgrounds. While some viewers defend the idea of separating sports or entertainment from personal allegations, others believe such appearances should come with acknowledgment of serious legal matters. The discussion around Jimmy Fallon’s interview continues to grow online as audiences remain divided.