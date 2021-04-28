Ludhiana: Actor Jimmy Shergill and National award-winning director Eeshwar Nivas were among 35 booked for flouting Covid-19 lockdown rules while shooting in Punjab’s Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday. They were shooting for the web series ‘Your Honor‘, a remake of an Israeli web show, in a private school without permission and following Covid appropriate behavior. Also Read - Covid-19: IRDAI Asks Hospitals To Not Discriminate Between Cash, Cashless Insurance Policies

A case was registered against them on Tuesday night. A crew of 150 members was shooting at a set at around 8 pm, two hours after the curfew to contain the virus came into effect when the police raided the place. Nivas, along with two others, was arrested but later granted bail.

The lockdown has been imposed from 6 pm to 5 am in Punjab to curb the spread of the pandemic. A case has been registered under Sections 188 – disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and Section 269 – negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Apart from a weekend lockdown, the Punjab government has also imposed a daily lockdown in the entire state to curb the spread of the deadly pathogen. The daily lockdown in Punjab will start from 6 pm and will continue till the next morning at 5 am. “Due to continuous & rapid rise of #Covid19 cases in Punjab, Cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 PM to Monday 5 AM. Urge you all to stay at home & step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation, ” Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in a tweet said.