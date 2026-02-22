Jitendra gets honoured with Dharmaveer Anand Dighe lifetime achievement award for...

An evening meant to celebrate melody, rhythm, and public service turned into a moment of deep nostalgia and big civic announcements in Thane. The city witnessed a grand ceremony where cinema met governance, and memories met milestones. Veteran Bollywood actor Jitendra Kapoor was conferred with the prestigious Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Lifetime Achievement Award at a glittering function that drew political leaders, artists and citizens under one roof.

The event, titled ‘Sur Aani Taal’ (Melody and Rhythm), was organised by Swatantryaveer Seva Pratishthan at the iconic Gadkari Rangayatan. The celebration also marked the birthday of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, adding political significance to the cultural evening. State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar attended as the chief guest, alongside several other dignitaries.

Jitendra Kapoor reflects on Thane’s transformation

Accepting the award, Jitendra Kapoor appeared visibly moved as he spoke about his long association with Thane. “I remember visiting Thane fifteen years ago when much of this landscape was covered in forest,” he said, pausing to take in the applause. “Today, seeing the rapid urban transformation and progressive development is truly remarkable. I am deeply grateful for this recognition in a city that holds such a dynamic spirit.”

The veteran actor’s words struck a chord with many in the audience, especially residents who have witnessed the city’s growth firsthand. His tribute was not just about personal memories, but also about how dramatically the skyline and civic infrastructure of Thane have evolved over the years.

Maharashtra’s largest state-run hospital is coming up in Thane

Beyond the felicitation ceremony, a major announcement about Thane’s healthcare future grabbed attention. On the sidelines of the event, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar confirmed that the reconstructed Thane Civil Hospital is nearing completion and is set to become the largest facility under the State Health Department.

The hospital will have a capacity of 900 beds and will feature specialised wings for maternity care, cardiology and oncology. According to Abitkar, the project is currently awaiting final administrative approvals, which are expected within days.

He added that the hospital is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde within the next 3 to 4 months. “Our goal was to gift this facility to the city on the Chief Minister’s birthday, but we are ensuring every technical detail is perfect before opening. As they say, ‘Der aaye durust aaye’,” he remarked.

Firm action promised in “Badlapur Case”

Addressing concerns surrounding the “Badlapur Case,” the Health Minister adopted a strict tone. He stated that he has directed the Director of Health Services to conduct a detailed investigation based strictly on facts. Coordination with the police is underway, and a primary report is expected within 2 to 3 days.

Abitkar warned that any official or outsourced agency found negligent would face stringent action, including possible blacklisting. He reiterated that the state government would maintain a zero-tolerance policy in dealing with such serious matters.

The evening may have begun as a celebration of art, but it ended with clear signals about accountability and development — a reminder that culture and civic responsibility often move in rhythm together.