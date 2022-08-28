London: Harry Potter author JK Rowling has finally broken her silence over her non-presence in the Harry Potter Reunion special, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”. She stated that it was her choice not to appear in the show that aired on January 1. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview on Saturday as part of Graham Norton’s ‘Radio Show Podcast’, which airs on Virgin Radio UK, the Harry Potter author clarified her absence beyond archival footage in ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’.Also Read - 'You Are Next': Harry Potter Author JK Rowling Receives Death Threat After Condemning Attack On Salman Rushdie

The reunion special featured Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson the leading stars of the movies, along with filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members.

In a clip from the podcast, Rowling noted that despite speculation, she was asked to participate in the reunion and that "no one said don't come." She said, "Yeah, I was asked to be on that and I decided I didn't want to do it. Thought it was about the films more than the books, you know, quite rightly. I mean, that was what the anniversary was about."

After it was confirmed that Rowling would not appear for the reunion as part of the retrospective marking the ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ release, her absence was speculated by many to be due to the controversy around her comments about transgender people that have been condemned by a number of LGBTQ+ rights groups, including GLAAD, the Human Rights Coalition and The Trevor Project.

Though the star author had not previously commented on her absence, sources told Entertainment Weekly that her team believed the author’s archived comments which were shown in the reunion “were adequate” and also denied that Rowling’s comments about the trans community played a part in her decision not to appear.

Several of the Harry Potter stars like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have opposed Rowling’s views and made public statements against them. Other actors, like Ralph Fiennes and Robbie Coltrane, have come out with statements supporting Rowling.

Earlier this month, Salman Rushdie, who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing ‘The Satanic Verses’, was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident identified as Hadi Matar, on stage during a literary event of the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York. As Rowling has condemned the attack on Twitter, one of the comments on her post said, “Don’t worry you are next”. Rowling had reported the post to Twitter and later said that police in Scotland were investigating the matter.