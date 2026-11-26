Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo row: Centre reminds Netflix of advisory against streaming Pakistani content in India

A fresh development surrounding the upcoming series has put the spotlight on the earlier government directive and its implications for streaming platforms operating in India.

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Centre reiterates advisory against streaming Pakistani content on Netflix India (PC: Twitter)

The upcoming release of a Pakistani web series has brought the debate over cross-border entertainment back into focus. Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, featuring popular actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in December. However, its announcement has drawn objections from several Indian film bodies and social media users. The issue has now reached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which has reportedly asked the streaming platform to follow an earlier government directive. The development has raised questions about whether Indian viewers will be able to watch the series when it premieres.

Centre asks Netflix to follow its earlier commitment on Pakistani content

According to ANI, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reminded Netflix of its May 2025 advisory concerning Pakistani-origin content in India. The notice was issued on May 8, 2025, during Operation Sindoor, when India and Pakistan were engaged in a military standoff after the Pahalgam terror attack.

In June 2025, Netflix informed the ministry that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. Following several complaints and representations about the possible release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, the ministry has asked the platform to maintain the position it communicated earlier. The latest development comes as the series prepares for its scheduled December 4, 2026 release.

Check out the viral post of ANI here

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to adhere to its advisory dated May 8, 2025 and ensure that streaming content originating in Pakistan is not made available in India. In June last year, Netflix informed the Ministry that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The Ministry received several complaints and representations regarding the possible release in India of Pakistan-based web series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The Ministry has asked Netflix to stand by that commitment given in June and maintain the position it conveyed at the time: Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

Why has Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo faced objections in India?

The announcement of the series has prompted strong reactions from Indian film industry organisations. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have reportedly called for the show to be kept off Indian streaming platforms.

AICWA also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, seeking a permanent legal restriction on Pakistani entertainment across OTT platforms, television and cinemas. FWICE warned that it could stop shooting for Netflix projects in India if the platform made the series available to Indian subscribers.

The organisations have referred to national security concerns and tensions following terror attacks, including the Pulwama attack and the April 2025 Pahalgam attack. The May 2025 advisory has also become a key point in their objections.

What is the story of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo?

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is a romantic drama directed and produced by Momina Duraid. It is based on Farhat Ishtiaq‘s bestselling Urdu novel of the same name. The series brings together Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The story moves across three generations and follows six love stories. Its central character, Sikandar Sheheryar, is a Harvard-educated lawyer living in Rome. He struggles with emotional trauma and recurring nightmares before meeting Liza, an artist dealing with her own difficult past. Their relationship leads to a journey involving love, heartbreak and family conflicts.

Will Netflix release the series in India?

Although Netflix has announced December 4 as the release date, the platform has not clarified whether the series will be available to subscribers in India. The ministry’s latest reminder has added another layer to the ongoing debate, leaving the show’s Indian availability uncertain.