Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo row: FWICE warns of nationwide Netflix shoot halt over Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan’s Pakistani series, says ‘Will pull our people out’

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reportedly warned to disrupt Netflix shoots in India over Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Here's what we know.

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Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo (PC: IMDb)

Netflix’s upcoming Pakistani series featuring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan has triggered a new controversy in India’s entertainment industry. What began with objections to the show’s release has now escalated into a warning that could affect the streaming platform’s ongoing productions in the country. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has threatened to withdraw its members from Netflix shoots if the platform goes ahead with the release. The development comes amid growing objections from industry bodies and government concerns over Pakistani-origin content being made available to Indian audiences. Here’s what has happened so far and why the controversy is gaining attention.

FWICE threatens to halt Netflix shoots across India

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has threatened to withdraw its workers from Netflix’s ongoing and upcoming productions across India if the platform releases the Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in the country. FWICE president BN Tiwari said the federation could stop shoots at multiple locations by pulling out its members, including workers, technicians and artists. He urged Netflix to reconsider its decision and follow the understanding it reportedly had with the Indian government regarding Pakistani-origin content.

While speaking to ANI about this controversy, BN Tiwari said the federation had earlier maintained a cordial relationship with Netflix but was unhappy with the platform’s decision to promote the Pakistani series.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), BN Tiwari, said, “In 2025, an agreement was reached between Netflix and the Indian government. It was stipulated that they would not showcase any content that goes against our national policy. They agreed not to present anything that runs counter to the country’s policies. Despite this, they have now launched a promo for a Pakistani series set to be released very soon…our federation’s core principle is Nation First…I know their operations are controlled from America, and the content is broadcast from there. If this were happening anywhere within India, we would have stopped it immediately…until now, Netflix has been in our good books. If they do not comply, I will pull our personnel from all their ongoing shooting locations. Their production will come to a complete halt at every site…it is the federation’s firm stance that we will have no dealings with Pakistan. No Pakistani artist will work with us, nor will we work with them…currently, 95% of the workforce—technicians and artists—are our people…we have sent a letter to Netflix today, informing them that they must stop this with immediate effect…” (26.11) — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

“Despite that, they have now launched the promo for a Pakistani series, and the show will also be released soon. I know that their control is from America and the telecast happens from there; otherwise, if it had been from any corner of India, we would have stopped it by now,” he said.

He added, “Netflix has been in our good books until now. If they do not stop this, then wherever their shooting is taking place, I will pull our people out from there, and their shooting at every location will be stopped.”

The federation has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention in the matter. It has maintained that national interest should take priority over commercial considerations.

Government asks Netflix to follow its earlier commitment

The controversy has also reached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ministry has reportedly asked Netflix to follow its May 8, 2025, advisory on Pakistani-origin content and maintain the position it had communicated to the government in June last year.

According to reports, Netflix had informed the ministry in June 2025 that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India.

The government has now asked the streaming platform to stand by that assurance. The development comes after film workers’ organisations raised objections to the proposed release of the series.

The controversy is also linked to the advisory issued following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. The advisory had asked streaming platforms operating in India to discontinue Pakistani-origin content.

About Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momina Duraid (@momina.duraid)

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is Netflix’s upcoming Pakistani original series based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel of the same name. The series is directed and produced by Momina Duraid and features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is scheduled to premiere internationally on December 4, 2026.