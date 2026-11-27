Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo row: Khushbu Sundar backs Centre’s Netflix advisory, compares Pakistani show row to allowing India-Pakistan cricket matches

The controversy surrounding the Pakistani series has drawn another political and celebrity reaction, with the actor highlighting the larger concerns surrounding cultural exchanges.

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Khushbu Sundar weighs in on Pakistani show controversy (PC: Twitter)

The debate over Pakistani entertainment content being available on Indian streaming platforms has taken another turn. Netflix’s upcoming romantic drama has attracted attention even before its scheduled release, with questions being raised about whether Indian audiences will be able to watch it. The issue has now received a reaction from actor and politician Khushbu Sundar, who has shared her views on the matter. While she believes that art should not have boundaries, she feels that certain national interests must be considered before allowing such content to reach Indian viewers.

Khushbu Sundar supports Centre’s stand on Pakistani show

Khushbu Sundar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her opinion on Netflix’s Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. She stated that although she believes art should flow freely across borders, she does not support the show’s streaming in India.

Explaining her position, Khushbu compared the situation to India-Pakistan cricket matches. She said that if cricket matches between the two countries are not allowed to take place in India in the interest of the nation, the same principle should apply to Pakistani entertainment content.

She wrote, “I truly believe Art has no barriers and should flow like a river, taking its own course, making its own path, leaving behind a trail to follow. But playing a Pakistani show in India is like playing a cricket match between India and Pakistan in India. If cricket between two countries is not allowed to be played in India, in the interest of the nation, then this show shouldn’t be telecasted either.”

She further expressed her patriotic sentiments and said that nothing should come before the country. Addressing the makers and actors with respect, she added that Indians take pride in their national identity and that everything else should take a backseat when it comes to the country.

See Khushbu Sundar’s viral post here

I truly believe Art has no barriers and should flow like a river, taking its own course, making its own path, leaving behind a trail to follow. But playing a Pakistani show in India is like playing a cricket match between India and Pakistan in India. If cricket between two countries is not allowed to be played in India, in the interest of the nation, then this show shouldn’t be telecasted either.

With due respect to the makers and the actors, sorry, we Indians wear are patriotic pride up on our sleeves. Nothing comes before our nation or our ‘hum hain hindustaani’ line that we sing garv ke saath sar uthaake. Everything else can and will take a backseat when it comes to hamara Bharat. Saare jahan se achcha Hindustaan hamara. ♥️ — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) November 27, 2026

Centre asks Netflix not to stream Pakistani content in India

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has reportedly asked Netflix to ensure that Pakistani-origin content is not made available to viewers in India. The development came after the ministry received several complaints regarding the possible Indian release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

The advisory also refers to the government’s earlier position following the Pahalgam terror attack last year. Streaming platforms were asked to discontinue Pakistani-origin content in India. Netflix had reportedly informed the government in June last year that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to Indian subscribers.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have also opposed the show’s release in India.

What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about?

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is a romantic drama based on Farhat Ishtiaq‘s bestselling Urdu novel of the same name. Directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the series features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The story explores six love stories across three generations. Its central character, Sikandar Sheheryar, is a Harvard-educated lawyer living in Rome. He struggles with emotional trauma and recurring nightmares before meeting Liza, an artist dealing with her own troubled past. Their relationship takes viewers through love, heartbreak and family complications. The series is scheduled to premiere on December 4, although its availability in India remains uncertain.