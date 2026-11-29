Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo row: Netflix won’t release Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan’s Pakistani series in India amid controversy – Here’s what we know

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's upcoming Pakistani Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will not be available to Indian subscribers. The decision comes amid controversy and government reminders over Pakistani-origin content.

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Netflix to not release Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India amid controversy (PC: Instagram/ Netflix)

Netflix’s upcoming Pakistani series – Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, featuring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan has been making headlines even before its premiere. The show was expected to bring together some of Pakistan’s biggest stars in a new romantic drama, but its release in India has now become a subject of controversy. Following objections from film bodies and reminders from the government over Pakistani-origin content, the streaming platform has taken a decision that affects viewers in India. Here’s what has happened and why Netflix Pakistani series – Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will not be available to Indian subscribers.

Netflix to not release Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India

Netflix will not release Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India amid the controversy surrounding the upcoming Pakistani series. According to India Today’s exclusive report, the show will not release in India and has reportedly been removed from the platform’s upcoming slate in the country.

It states, “As per sources close to the matter, the title will not be available to Indian subscribers and is no longer being showcased in the platform’s upcoming slate. The Netflix team has been in touch with the relevant authorities, and the decision was taken against the backdrop of the government’s 2025 advisory. While Pakistani content remains available on multiple platforms in India, Netflix’s decision comes in the broader context of the country’s geopolitical position.”

The decision comes after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reminded Netflix to follow its May 8, 2025, advisory regarding Pakistani-origin content. The ministry reportedly received several complaints about the series potentially being made available in India and asked the streaming platform to honour its earlier commitment.

Netflix had informed the ministry in June 2025 that it was not making Pakistani-origin films or series available to Indian subscribers. The latest reminder follows the controversy that erupted after the show’s trailer was released on November 24, 2026.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo: Why is Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s show facing controversy?

The controversy surrounding Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo intensified after the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) raised objections to the series’ proposed release in India.

Both organisations approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to intervene and prevent the show from streaming in the country. Their objections refer to the government’s 2025 advisory asking OTT platforms and digital intermediaries operating in India to discontinue access to Pakistani-origin content.

FWICE also warned that it could withdraw its members from Netflix productions across India from December 5 if the platform proceeded with the series’ Indian release.

The controversy comes amid continuing restrictions on Pakistani entertainment content in India following heightened tensions between the two countries in 2025.

About Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo marks Netflix’s first original Pakistani series. Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel of the same name, the romantic drama is directed and produced by Momina Duraid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix MENA (@netflixmena)

The series features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir, Sanam Saeed, Iqra Aziz, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Khushhal Khan, among others.

The story revolves around six interconnected love stories spanning three generations. It explores relationships, love, heartbreak, and emotional healing.

The series is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on December 4, 2026, with the second part expected to release in early 2027.