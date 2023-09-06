Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Officially File For Divorce

Home

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Call It Quits, File For Divorce After 4 Years Of Marriage

Singer Joe Jonas and Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner filed for divorce in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court after being together for four years.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in 2019.

While many celebrity couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other relationships haven’t stood the test of time. Among these relationships is the four-year marriage of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. It seems like the two have been going through a rough patch, as the couple called it quits for good after being together for so long. Recently, the two have decided to part ways and have officially filed for divorce on September 5. The news came as a shock to many fans who looked forward to the popular Hollywood couple’s journey from their initial meeting through social media to the birth of their two daughters as an inspiration.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Part Ways

According to reports obtained by People, the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and 27-year-old Game Of Thrones actress filed for divorce in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court. The divorce filing mentioned that ‘the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken’. Moreover, the couple will be seeking joint custody of their little ones, and it appears that they have agreed to a prenuptial agreement, which could potentially simplify the division of assets and property.

The divorce filing confirmation came after the news magazine reported that Joe Jonas had hired a divorce lawyer. Reports however, suggested that he was still wearing his wedding ring during his performance in Austin. Meanwhile, in recent weeks, he went ringless, after which fans were quick to notice the subtle hints suggesting tension in the Hollywood couple’s relationship.

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s Relationship

Reportedly, the couple’s relationship began when they connected on Instagram through direct messages back in 2016. Despite having mutual friends, this online encounter after an unprompted message from Joe sparked their connection, which eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

After several months of dating, they got engaged in October 2017. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprised everyone with a secretive ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on May 1, 2019, hours after the Billboard Music Awards. Adding to these intimate celebrations, country duo Dan + Shay performed at their wedding ceremony to make it memorable.

After a year of being wedded, the couple stepped into parenthood in 2020 when their first child, Willa was born. Recently, in 2022, the couple was once again blessed with another baby girl.

