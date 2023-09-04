Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Getting Divorce? Deets Inside

Home

If the sources are to be believed, Joe Jonas has been taking care of their two young daughters for the last three months despite being busy with this music tour with his brothers.

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Divorce Rumors.

It seems like all is not well with the Hollywood couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. If a latest report by TMZ is to be believed, the couple is headed for a divorce after four years of marriage. A source close to the celebrity couple asserted that the singer has recently been in talks with divorce lawyers in Los Angeles. The sources also claim that things have not been well between the Game of Thrones actress and the Burnin’ Up singer for the last six months. The reports suggest that the couple has been facing some ‘serious problems’ in the recent past.

Sources also allege that Joe Jonas has been looking after their two little daughters for the past three months despite being preoccupied with his Jonas Brothers tour. On the other hand, Sophie Turner is also busy with her numerous acting commitments.

Signs Of Tension Between Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner

While Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have not made any official statement regarding the matter, fans have been picking up on subtle hints suggesting tension between the Hollywood couple. Recently, the singer was seen without his wedding ring. He went ringless just a few weeks ago while making a coffee run in New York City. Nevertheless, he shared a picture with his brothers for Labor Day, where he was seen wearing the wedding ring.

Another thing that got the fans worried was that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently sold their Miami mansion. However, the intention behind the move is not clear as of now.

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s relationship timeline

Now let’s take a look at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s relationship timeline. The couple reportedly first got together back in 2016. They got engaged in 2017, followed by an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas in 2019, just after the Billboard Music Awards. After a year of being married, they welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2020, whom they named Willa. Later in 2022, the couple once again embraced parenthood as they were blessed with another baby girl.

It remains to be seen if Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are simply going through a rough patch or end up partying ways for good.

