Joe Lara Death: American actor Joe Lara, who was seen in TV series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, passed away in a plane crash. The 58-year-old was with his wife and five others when the private jet crashed into a Tennessee lake. The private jet, a Cessna 501, took off from Smyrna Airport, outside of Nashville, and was headed toward Palm Beach. However, the private jet plunged into a lake not too long after takeoff. After the accident, fire and other rescue teams were dispatched to the scene but, after an all-night operation, authorities told that the passengers were dead in the accident. Their families were notified soon after the accident and an investigation is underway to determine the reason behind the crash. Also Read - Tarzan: The Epic Adventures Actor Joe Lara Passes Away in Plane Crash in Tennessee

Joe’s fans and colleagues were shocked to hear the news. They landed into the comments section of Joe’s previous Instagram posts and flooded it with RIP. Joe’s American Cyborg co-star Nicole Hansen also mourned the demise of the actor. She wrote: “My deepest condolences to the family of #JoeLara, my co-star in #AmericanCyborg. Though we had our differences of opinion in many areas, I did have great respect for his work ethic during our time filming the movie in Tel Aviv. #RIPJoeLara via @thr”

Fans mourn the death of Joe and her wife Gwen

Rest In Peace Joe Lara! When I was child I watched this Tarzan tv show after school with my grandma from old b&w tv. https://t.co/vekqASbim1 #tarzan #JoeLara — Anna Flink (@AnnaKFlink) May 31, 2021

Joe and his Gwen are survived by her two children from the latter’s first marriage, Elizabeth Hannah and Michael Shamblin, as well as a daughter from Joe’s previous relationship.

May their soul rest in peace!